East Texas officials prepare for damage, evacuees sent to other areas of Texas as Laura approaches

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In years past, evacuees from the Texas coast traditionally traveled north into East Texas to escape storms. Tyler Fire Chief David Coble says hurricane Laura evacuees are mainly being sent further west to Dallas and Tarrant counties.
“Due to the path of the storm, we’re not scheduled to be a transitional hub this time around, but we do have some evacuees already in our area here,” Coble said.
Coble says many of those evacuees came voluntarily to the Tyler area and are waiting out the storm in hotels.
“If I was an evacuee, I would not come to Tyler because we’re in the path of the storm,” Coble said.
Tyler Mayor Martin Heines says the city has been working all week to clean out drainage spots and areas susceptible to flooding.
“Now the state has requested that we make sure that we focus on our population here in Tyler and Smith County and focus on what we need to be doing to help prepare our friends and neighbors for safety reasons,” Heines said.
In Smith County, there are no large, congregate shelters as officials try to enforce social distancing.
“The state has moved away from that because of COVID-19. That is the normal emergency management response. It is not the same right now,” Coble said.
Coble says as of now, their top concerns are the potential for flooding and strong winds.
“We have some low-lying areas here in East Texas. Avoid those if you can. Once you notice that the storm has started, just get home and stay home. If you don’t have to be out on the road, don’t be out on the road,” Coble said.
Coble says they do expect a large volume of calls for help as hurricane Laura moves through the area and crews will be working overtime to respond to those calls.
