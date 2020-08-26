Council approves former fire station sale to Smith County for COVID-19 testing

Normally for the city to transfer real property, notice of sale and bidding must be accomplished for sale to the highest bidder. However, state law provides some exceptions to the notice and bidding requirements for transfer of city-owned land to other taxing entities or entities with the power of eminent domain. One of the exceptions allows for such a transfer provided that the property is conveyed, sold or exchanged for NOT less than the fair market value of the land. The fair market value is determined by an appraisal obtained by the political subdivision that owns the land. City staff obtained an appraisal of said property for the fair market value of $320,000.