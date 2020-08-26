Council approves former fire station sale to Smith County for COVID-19 testing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Wednesday, the Tyler City Council approved the sale of the City of Tyler’s former Fire Station 1, located adjacent to the county’s existing central jail.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said, “fortunately, we are able to utilize the CARES Act funding for this purchase because the facility will be used in the foreseeable future for (1) COVID-19 testing (2) storage of COVID-19-related supplies and equipment and (3) respite housing for area law enforcement and emergency services personnel. In the long-term, this property is perfectly situated for jail expansion many years from now, as the county population grows and the need arises.”
Normally for the city to transfer real property, notice of sale and bidding must be accomplished for sale to the highest bidder. However, state law provides some exceptions to the notice and bidding requirements for transfer of city-owned land to other taxing entities or entities with the power of eminent domain. One of the exceptions allows for such a transfer provided that the property is conveyed, sold or exchanged for NOT less than the fair market value of the land. The fair market value is determined by an appraisal obtained by the political subdivision that owns the land. City staff obtained an appraisal of said property for the fair market value of $320,000.
The property is located at 218 E. Elm St.
