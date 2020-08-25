Weather road condition alert from TxDOT

TYLER, Texas – TxDOT crews are prepared to respond as needed as severe weather is forecast for East and Northeast Texas. According to forecasts, conditions could include heavy rainfall and gusty winds resulting in downed trees and debris, flooding, and other roadway issues.
Maintenance crews in the Tyler District’s 8-counties have equipment readied and will respond as necessary should roadways be impacted. Here is a list of the roadways in the Tyler District that typically are prone to flooding during excessive rain. Crews will be monitoring these and other roadways once the rain starts falling.
Some low-lying areas don’t need excessive amounts of rain to cause flooding. Motorists are reminded to avoid driving over flooded roads because you never know what has happened underneath the water. #TurnAround.Don’tDrown
Anderson County: • FM 321W at Catfish Creek • FM 315 at County Road 314 • FM 861 at Mack Creek
Cherokee County: • FM 2274 • FM 855 • FM 1247 • FM 2064 • FM 2750 • FM 1857 • FM 23
Gregg County: • SH 135 at the river bottom just south of US 271 • Possibly, SH 135 Traffic Circle in Kilgore
Henderson County: • FM 315 • FM 2636 • FM 3441
