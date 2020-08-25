WATCH: Overton ISD superintendent shares update from first days of school

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Superintendent Stephen Dubose joined us today on East Texas Now to fill us in on how the first week of school has gone.
Dubose says the supportive parents, the dedicated classroom teachers, and the auxiliary staff have all stepped up to make the students’ new experience at school the best it can be.
Dubose says remote learners, 7 percent of the student body in Overton, in a rural area are doing pretty well with being able to stay connected online. He says he feels it’s been one of the best years ever at Overton due to the planning by all involved.
Dubose also said the students are doing very well keeping their masks on and he is proud of their great behavior.
