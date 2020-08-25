UT Tyler enrolls record number of first time in college students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About five months after COVID-19 forced last semester's classes online, students are now back on campus at UT Tyler.
“It’s great to see all the new freshmen on campus and then all of our returning students as well,” UT Tyler President Dr. Michael Tidwell said.
And this year, a record number of first time in college students are enrolled at UT Tyler − 1,031 of them − that's 15% more than last year. John French is one of them.
"I kinda wanted to be a part of that legacy as it continued to grow," French said.
He says one of the factors that brought him here is the size of the university.
“It’s not too big, but it’s not like a community college. You still get the feel of a university, but there’s not too many people to where you’re just mixed up with everyone,” French said.
President Tidwell attributes the growing number of first time in college students to the university's recruiting methods.
“It’s really been a matter of us reaching out and staying connected with folks and it’s a great blessing that we have such a wonderful team in place to make those things happen,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell says a higher number of first time in college students isn't just good for the university, but also the local economy.
“So as we grow, we’ll see our economy grow, we’ll see our educated population grow as well and that’ll have a number of other natural benefits to our community,” Tidwell said.
President Tidwell says they expect their number of first time in college students to grow as students continue to enroll in classes.
