Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies today will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures right on average, in the mid 90s. There is a low rain chance today for Deep East Texas as Post Tropical Cyclone Marco weakens in the Western Gulf. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. Tomorrow, rain chances ramp up as the outer rainbands of Hurricane Laura begin to move through our area. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared to Thursday as Hurricane Laura is expected to move right over the Texas Louisiana boarder. Be prepared for heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, and potentially damaging winds. Our far eastern counties will be at the greatest risk for significant weather. Stay Alert! Have your First Alert Weather App downloaded with location and notification services turned on. Laura will weaken as it moves inland but is still expected to bring us showers throughout the day on Friday. By the weekend, rain chances become significantly lower and we will even start to see some sunshine again. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday.