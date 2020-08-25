Smith County authorities give update on COVID-19 pandemic, drought conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners received updates on COVID-19 and local drought conditions at their Tuesday morning meeting.
Local health authority Dr. Jeffrey Levin delivered the update on COVID-19 in Smith County. As of Monday, Aug. 25, there were 558 actives cases in the county, with 66 new cases being reported. More than 2,400 patients have recovered and 132 patients were being treated for the virus in Smith County.
The court was also briefed on local drought conditions by Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks. As of Monday, the county’s KBDI rating was rated at an average of 651, with the max being 800.
“As typical this time of year, we are starting to creep up, so I wanted to remind the public to just use caution when they’re burning, “Brooks said.
Brooks also said expected rainfall from Hurricane Laura will be helpful, although high winds could create a problem without rain, bringing down trees in dry soil. He encourages residents to use extreme caution if burning over the next few days, in case of strong tropical winds without enough moisture.
