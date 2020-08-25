SFA cancels classes in preparation for Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Stephen F. Austin State University:
Based on forecasts that indicate Hurricane Laura will be a Category 3 storm at landfall and will impact our area with high winds and rain beginning late Wednesday night, the following operational changes are now in effect at Stephen F. Austin State University:
· Beginning noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, all classes are canceled for the remainder of the week. Classes are expected to resume as scheduled Monday, Aug. 31.
· Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, university offices will be closed for the remainder of the week. Non-essential university employees are released from duties at that time and will be granted emergency leave for work time missed.
· SFA’s Early Childhood Laboratory and Charter School will operate as normally scheduled on Wednesday, but will be closed Thursday and Friday.
· Campus housing and dining will remain open, and students are welcome to remain on campus. Dining hours may be modified based on weather conditions.
· A call center will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, and will remain open as needed. The number is (936) 468-3401.
All Lumberjacks are encouraged to remain aware of weather conditions and to put safety first when making travel decisions.
Updates will be posted at SFA’s University Police Department emergency management page – //sfasu.edu/upd/emergency-management/jackalert – and on the university’s social media accounts
