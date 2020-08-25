Reflecting on the last 26 years in office with Congressman Mac Thornberry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Congressman Mac Thornberry has represented the 13 District for 26 years. In that time, he's focused on national security and fought in Washington to support Texoma, but after more than two and a half decades in office he says it's time to move on.
“Oh it’s definitely a little strange to be approaching a November election where my name is not on the ballot,” Thornberry said.
Come election day, Thornberry will pass the torch to either Democrat Gus Trujillo or Republican Ronny Jackson.
“This is one of the most Republican districts in the country, I have no doubt the Republican candidate will win and we will see how the rest of the state and the rest of the country shape up, we don’t know yet,” Thornberry said.
With mail in ballots a hot topic for 2020, this is the congressman’s take.
“It may be wise to mail them in a little earlier this year than normal but I have absolute confidence that the election officials here in Texas will manage that just fine,” Thornberry said.
With just a few months left in his term, it’s the growth of Sheppard Air Force Base over the years that the congressman has been proud to see.
“I think that Sheppard however is in a stronger position now than it’s ever been in the past,” Thornberry said. “I think strengthening NATO, affirming NATO, and that alliance is very important and one of the areas that I have had differences with President Trump has been when it comes to NATO and its success and its importance today for U.S. national security but it also has implications for Sheppard and the future of our area.”
The congressman also shares what's meant the most to him over the last 26 years.
“Issues come and go and you think of things like Sheppard and Red River and oil and gas but it’s the people that really stick with you,” Thornberry said. “I hope that everybody knows that whether they agree with me or not, what an honor it’s been and how grateful I am for the chance to be their voice in Washington.”
