Panola County temporarily exempt from executive order requiring Texans to wear face masks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County is now exempt from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, which requires all Texans to wear masks in public spaces, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management website.
The Panola County judge filed for a waiver with the state of Texas after the county’s total of active COVID-19 cases dipped below 20.
Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones requested the exemption on Monday.
The form included the following statement, “I understand that if the county exceeds 20 active cases then the county will be required to comply with all aspects of GA-29. After a 30-day waiting period, if the county has less than 20 active cases, I am eligible to reapply for exemption.”
Abbott issued GA-29 on July 2.
The order states, “every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person in the same household.”
The order stated the following people are exempt from the requirement:
- Any person younger than 10
- Any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated at a restaurant to eat or drink
- Any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other people not in the same household
- Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are from the same household
- Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face-covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining some kind of personal care service involving the face
- Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body of water
- Any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher, or actively administering an election
- Any person who is actively providing access to religious worship
- Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience
- Any person in a county with less than 20 active COVID-19 cases
Click here for the full text of Abbott’s executive order.
