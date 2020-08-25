Nacogdoches ISD votes to delay school start date to Sept. 8

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches ISD Board has voted unanimously to delay the start of school for a second time.
School will start on September 8, after Labor Day. Also, Thursday and Friday the district will close due to the approaching storm system. School was originally scheduled to start on August 24.
The reasoning behind the delay, according to superintendent Gabriel Trujillo, is to allow time for the arrival of laptops for teachers, learning and familiarity time and provide time for additional PPE to arrive.
Trujillo commended teachers hard work and dedication in maneuvering through the hours of instruction for new software designed to be used in the classroom as well as remotely.
The delayed start proposal also included the removal of three professional development days and teacher workdays. This will allow the calendar to stay on track and prevent teachers from working an extra week into June, which would have required extra pay to honor an extended contract.
