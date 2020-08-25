Nacogdoches County response team: ‘Good idea to prepare’ for flooding, high winds associated with Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County emergency response leaders are warning residents that it’s a good idea to prepare for the effects of Hurricane Laura, even if the storm doesn’t have the same impact on Nacogdoches County as it does surrounding counties.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday as Hurricane Laura is expected to move over the Texas-Louisiana border, bringing with it heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding, and potentially damaging winds, according to Meteorologist Makalya Lucero.
Larissa Philpot, planning director for the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, is spreading the word on the city and county’s behalf that now is the time to prepare for negative impacts. She sat down with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum to talk more about how the county is responding.
