EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair to partly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 90s. All chances for rain this week will be coming from the tropical systems in the Gulf. Today, a few bands of moisture from what’s left of Tropical Depression Marco could make their way into East Texas. Just a slight chance for a few showers, especially in southeastern counties. The real impacts will come after Tropical Storm Laura makes landfall. Laura is expected to strengthen to hurricane strength early today and make landfall late tomorrow as a category 2 storm near Port Arthur to Lake Charles. As the storm moves northward along the state line, tropical storm force winds are possible in East Texas, especially in far eastern counties. Expect heavy rainfall and the possibility of a few severe thunderstorms. Rain continues through early Friday for some and then ends by Friday afternoon. As we continue to track Laura, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday for the eastern half of East Texas. Conditions will improve for the weekend, getting back to hot and humid conditions for Saturday and Sunday.