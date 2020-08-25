125 more inmates at Smith County North Jail test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office:
Due to the recent increase of Covid positive inmates at the Smith County Jail, another round of mass testing was conducted at both jails.
Testing was performed yesterday on all 408 inmates at the North Jail Facility. Out of those tests, 125 came back positive for Covid-19. Each of these inmates are currently asymptomatic and would not have been detected if not for precautionary testing.
This morning, 86 tests were performed on inmates who are housed in the Towers section of the Central Jail Facility. Those tests are pending and results are expected back by tomorrow morning.
In total, 137 inmates have recently tested positive for Covid-19 at the North Jail Facility and 12 inmates have tested positive at the Central Jail Facility. Precautionary measures have been set in place to try and minimize the impact of Covid-19 to the rest of the jail population and detention staff.
