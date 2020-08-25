Longview football season opener set for TV

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos will once again be able to have all eyes on them when they open their 2020 season in late September.
The team is slated to open the season against temple at AT&T Stadium on September 25. It will be the second half of a double header for Fox Sports Southwest’s Texas Football Days. It will follow Denton Ryan versus Arlington Martin, also being held at AT&T Stadium.
Longview beat Temple 41-10 in last year’s bi-district round of the playoffs. This will be the third year with a televised game for Coach king and his students. Last year ESPN broadcasted the Logview vs Tyler HS game. In 2018, Longview hosted Lufkin for the Fox Sports Southwest opener.
