Kilgore College starts first day of fall semester

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday was the first day of the Fall 2020 semester at Kilgore College. Like many colleges across East Texas and the country, KC is following health guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Some students are enrolled in either online or in-person classes. Others are taking hybrid classes, which are a combination of remote and in-class instruction.
Jaden Argumon, a transfer student from Angelina College, decided to take in-person classes.
“I just wanted that full, in-class, college experience. It helps me learn better in a classroom than online,” Argumon said.
He tells us he’s following the COVID-19 protocols while on campus, including wearing a face covering.
“You never know who got it or who don’t. I’m just trying to protect other people,” he said. “Not coughing and covering my nose when I sneeze and all that. Staying six feet apart. Social distance and all that. Just fight through this COVID until they figure something out for us to stay safe and at least try to get back to a normal life.”
