Hundreds rally to support President Trump at Lake Tyler boat parade

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - This past Saturday, hundreds rallied in support of President Trump at the Lake Tyler Marina.
Supporters showed up with flags, memorabilia, and their boats. The Texas Minority Coalition hosted the Trump Patriots parade on the lake and organizers say this event was the first time this season they gathered people together.
Families showed their support on land as well as in the water as guest speakers kicked off the event.
The parade ended at the boulders at Lake Tyler.
