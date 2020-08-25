Hundreds rally to support President Trump at Lake Tyler boat parade

Hundreds rally to support President Trump at Lake Tyler boat parade
Boat Parade (Source: KLTV)
By Dante Nuñez | August 25, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 2:59 PM

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - This past Saturday, hundreds rallied in support of President Trump at the Lake Tyler Marina.

Supporters showed up with flags, memorabilia, and their boats. The Texas Minority Coalition hosted the Trump Patriots parade on the lake and organizers say this event was the first time this season they gathered people together.

Families showed their support on land as well as in the water as guest speakers kicked off the event.

The parade ended at the boulders at Lake Tyler.

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.