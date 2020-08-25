Howmet Aerospace to start another round of layoffs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Howmet Aerospace is starting another round of layoffs on August 31 due to the impact of COVID-19.
The company currently has about 560 hourly and salaried positions in Wichita Falls and this cut will affect 65 employees through layoff, attrition and voluntary retirement.
Howmet already cut 115 positions in April and 177 in June because of the pandemic’s impact on the economy.
The Wichita Falls location will continue to review customer demand to determine staffing needs, according to Howmet officials.
