Gregg County to hold jury selection at Maude Cobb to ensure social distancing

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - This time it’s for real. If you live in Gregg County and received a jury summons in the mail you will be expected to show up for jury selection next week. But potential jurors won’t be gathering at the courthouse.
Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway says it’s been a long time coming, but jury duty is back.
“We got permission from the Office of Court Administration and supervising judges that allow us to proceed with jury trials, civil and or criminal,” Hattaway said.
So the District Clerk’s Office sent out jury summons to Gregg County residents:
“Last week, and on Aug. 31, Monday, we will have jury selection for what we hope will be two trials, one civil and one criminal,” Hattaway said.
But if holders of the jury summons letters go the the courthouse they’ll be in the wrong place.
“It’s going to be a little bit different, obviously. We’re not doing it at the courthouse,” Hattaway said.
The courtrooms are just not big enough for social distancing.
“For all the safety precautions that we had to put in place, and to make sure that when folks come to do their civic duty, that they are protected and safe as we can make it, we will have jury duty at Maude Cobb Convention Center,” Hattaway said.
One thing Maude Cobb definitely has is plenty of space.
“We will have their chairs and lines that they have to go through six feet apart and try to at least socially distance themselves,” Hattaway said.
And the usual pool of 200 to 300 hundred will be much smaller since they are only doing two trials at a time at the courthouse:
“So that we can limit traffic here at the courthouse as well,”
Masks are of course, required, but before attorneys question potential jurors they will be given transparent face shields to wear:
“So that the lawyers can see their facial expressions as they go about jury selection,” Hattaway said.
The trials will still be held at the courthouse.
Jury duty takes place Monday, Aug. 31 at 8:30 am. Hattaway suggests showing up at Maude Cobb Convention Center a little early since getting people processed while social distancing may take additional time.
