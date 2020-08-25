East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Watching Hurricane Laura very carefully for its impact on East Texas. Beginning late on Wednesday, winds are expected to begin increasing over the southernmost sections of East Texas, spreading northward during the day on Thursday. Maximum wind gusts of 80 mph or more are possible over the southeast sections of East Texas...or Deep East Texas. Rain should really begin to increase as well. Rainfall totals of 4″-6″ will be possible, if not more, over Southeastern and eastern counties in East Texas. Central counties should get anywhere from 2″-4″ and along the western fringe, more in the 1″-2″ range...but even less than that. Once we get into Thursday evening, most of the rain/wind will be exiting East Texas and weather conditions should lessen quickly. We have Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings and even Hurricane Watches/Warnings in portions of ETX for Wednesday night/Thursday morning. Flash Flood Watches as well for eastern/central counties. Please stay alert and informed.