COVID-19 pandemic, open schools creating a volunteer shortage in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The non-profit organization PATH in Tyler has a volunteer shortage due to the pandemic and teenagers returning to school.
KLTV’s Dante Nunez explains the shortage situation that other non-profits may also be facing.
People Attempting to Help, better known as PATH in Tyler, is currently operating below 50% as volunteers numbers are currently running low. EMS Operations Manager, Michael Vasquez explains the situation.
“Previous years path has operated with ten volunteers during each shift, now with the low number of volunteers, just with everything going on, the pandemic, natural disasters, usually we don’t have that problem but its been a rough year and were needing volunteers.”
Frequent volunteer Janice Walker describes what it’s like to not have the full group of volunteers
“We have to do what has to be done, it needs to be done and we have to pull together to get it done. It would be much simpler if we had more people. Hopefully that will happen soon. You just have to be prepared, each day is different.”
Vasquez says the demand for supplies, continues
“We’re starting to see 120 families coming through right now and with the very little volunteers that we have, its become a strain on the volunteers that are here now and staff. So, we need all the hands that we can get.”
Walker has been volunteering at path for the past two years and she says organizations like this are vital to the area.
“It’s something that is good, it helps our community, our community is coming together to help others and it’s very gratifying”
Some tasks volunteers will be asked is to help pack food and load food boxes.
For those considering volunteering, you must be over the age of 15 and masks will be required.
