Chick-Fil-A in the works near Lindale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The “chikin” is on its way to the Lindale area.
The City of Tyler has approved a building permit for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant to be constructed at the I-20/US 69 intersection.
The property is in the Tyler city limits but just a few miles south of Lindale.
The permit application includes a letter of understanding that the permit will not be issued until public water and sewer improvements have been installed and accepted by the City of Tyler.
