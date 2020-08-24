WATCH: Mineola ISD superintendent says only difference to typical start was masks, distancing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mineola ISD’s superintendent said Monday that after his school district ironed out the kinks last spring and during the summer, they were well prepared for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
Mineola ISD students started their eighth day of instruction Monday morning.
“We’ve had a great first eight days in Mineola ISD, and we’re very thankful for all of our parents and our community support,” said Dr. Cody Mize, Mineola ISD’s superintendent. “They’ve been wonderful.”
Mize told East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons that their new screening processes to check for COVID-19 symptoms have worked very well, and both the teachers and the students have gotten comfortable with those procedures.
The Mineola ISD superintendent said that the safety protocols for bus riders have been effective as well.
“The main differences are that we’re a little more distanced, and everyone is wearing a mask,” Mize said. “Besides, we’ve had a great start to our school year.’
Mize said one of the things that the school district did to improve its communication with students and their parents was creating a Mineola ISD app. The app, which was launched before the start of the school year, gives parents and students access to real-time information from the school district and its individual campuses as soon as it is released.
“The app is just another tool we’ve implemented to help improve our communication with Mineola ISD parents and students,” Mize said.
Right now, 82 percent of the school district’s students are on campus for in-person instruction. Eighteen percent of Mineola ISD’s students are taking the virtual learning option because of health concerns for them or their family members, Mize said.
Mize said the district’s virtual learning curriculum is comprehensive, and there is at least one person on each campus that is assigned to work directly with the virtual learners. Those individuals stay in touch with students and their parents.
In response to a question about some parents not having the connectivity to do distance learning, Mize said many of their community’s businesses and churches have made their Wi-Fi available to MISD students and parents. He added that the district has also been about to provide internet “hotspots” to families that have asked for help regarding connectivity.
Mize said the biggest challenge so far has been keeping enough batteries on hand for all the devices used to check individuals’ temperatures at the beginning of each school day. He added that they sometimes have to get students to cool down a little after their playground time, or their temperatures are sometimes a little on the high side.
