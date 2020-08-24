WATCH: Livingston ISD superintendent says biggest challenge is adjusting to new safety protocols

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Livingston ISD is now in the eighth day of its 2020-2021 school year, and Dr. Brent Hawkins, LISD’s superintendent, said that one of the biggest challenges they have faced is trying to get into a routine regarding the new safety protocols and procedures.
Hawkins spoke to Good Morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua Monday morning.
“The main thing is that we’re trying to get into the routine with the safety protocols and procedures,” Hawkins said. “Everything is different, and we’re trying to get people to understand the importance of handwashing and other safety protocols.”
The Livingston superintendent also said that LISD administrators, teachers, and staff, are trying to work with the students on social and emotional levels to help them feel positive about going back to school.
Hawkins said one of the things that changed in the first few days was requiring that all of the students in grades Pre-K through 12 wear masks or face shields while they are at school. Initially, the school district didn’t require students in grades Pre-K through 3 to wear masks.
Livingston ISD administrators spoke with health department officials about not requiring the younger students to wear masks, and they were told that there is no way the younger students will always maintain social distancing, Hawkins said.
“Seventy-five percent of our parents want their kids back in school,” Hawkins said. “We had to make a change.”
Hawkins said that teaching is a calling and added that he was impressed at how ready his teachers were to get back in their classrooms and start building relationships with their new students.
The Livingston ISD superintendent said their biggest goal is keeping LISD students and employees safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We also want to know each student by name and know what they’re passionate about,” Hawkins said. “We want to know what they need, and we want to know what we can do to inspire each one of them to be the best person they can possibly be.”
Hawkins said he understands that some parents have trepidation about sending their children back to school. He added that many parents fall somewhere in the middle on a scale with people who think COVID-19 is a hoax on one end and people who think it’s like a cancer with a 100-percent mortality rate on the other end.
“We have an outstanding plan in place,” Hawkins said. “If we execute that plan, the risk level will be extremely low.”
