U.S. Coast Guard ends search for 2 crew members missing since Corpus Christi explosion

U.S. Coast Guard ends search for 2 crew members missing since Corpus Christi explosion
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard via AP/U.S. Coast Guard)
By Associated Press | August 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT - Updated August 24 at 12:11 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has ended the search for two crew members of a dredging boat who went missing following an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas.

The end of the search was announced late Saturday night, a few hours after the Coast Guard had said the bodies of two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd had been found.

The Coast Guard has said the explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday when the vessel struck a submerged pipeline. Port of Corpus Christi officials said it was a natural gas pipeline.

The cause is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.