TxDOT to host virtual meetings on Ports-to-Plains Corridor study

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A virtual public meeting will be held this week to discuss the Ports-to-Plains Corridor Interstate Feasibility Study.
Officials said the purpose of this meeting is to offer the public a chance to learn about the study, give input on preliminary recommendations provided by the study’s advisory committee and to solicit feedback from the public.
The virtual meeting will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and the same presentation will take place on both days.
Governor Abbott signed Texas House Bill 1079 last year, approving TxDOT’s comprehensive study of the project that would improve and extend Interstate 27.
The study includes an evaluation of the feasibility and costs of a continuous flow, four-lane divided highway that meets interstate highway standards.
You may call (512) 486-5106 for information, to ask questions about the project and access project materials at any time during the study process.
The virtual meetings and instructions for participation are available on TxDot’s website.
