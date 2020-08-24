East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… As Marco continues to weaken and move over portions of Southern Louisiana and southern sections of East Texas, some rain is possible tomorrow and again on Wednesday. Nothing significant is expected. As we watch Laura, now a Tropical Storm and soon to be a Hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, the impacts from Laura will be more significant in our area. The easternmost sections of East Texas…the counties that border Louisiana…will be impacted the greatest with wind gusts near 30-50 mph Thursday and rainfall totals in the 2″-4″ range…if not more. Over the remainder of East Texas, winds should be in the 15-25 mph range with gusts near 30 or more. Rainfall totals for Western and Central sections should be in the 1″ to 2″ range, if not a little more over central areas. IF THE PATH OF LAURA CHANGES, this forecast will have to change as well so please remain alert and please stay tuned for all updates. As the remnants of Laura exit East Texas late on Thursday, our weather will settle down quickly. Only a few showers possible on Friday and Saturday and winds will lighten up dramatically. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday due to high winds and some flash flooding issues. Once again, the higher winds and rainfall will be limited to the counties that border Louisiana. More to come!!!