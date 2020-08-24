Monday’s Weather: Plenty of sunshine expected today with average temperatures

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a beautiful summer day ahead! Skies will be sunny, and temperatures will warm to the mid 90s. Winds will be breezy at times from the northeast. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s and remain clear. Tuesday afternoon clouds will start to move in, and a few showers are possible mainly for Deep East Texas. More rain is expected later in the week as multiple storms are expected to impact our area. The first storm will be Tropical Storm Marco followed by Tropical Storm Laura. Marco is forecast to hit the Louisiana coastline this afternoon and slowly move to the west, weakening along the. East Texas will see off and on showers as early as Tuesday night continuing into Wednesday. Tropical Storm Laura will move into the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow and is projected to strengthen into a Hurricane. The track and intensity of this system is very uncertain at this time. Impacts for East Texas right now look to be showers Wednesday and Thursday with the occasional gusty wind. Wet weather will start to dry up by Friday afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies will return for the weekend, but we will keep a low chance for rain in the forecast.