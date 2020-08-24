Longview ISD superintendent talks district COVID-19 protocol

“Well we have a protocol that’s listed on our website. And actually there are about five protocols depending, for an example -- we had a elementary student that came up testing positive and she had never been with any other students without her mask. And so there was no need to quarantine any of those students or staff members. They were all contacted and and you know there’s a protocol there that we follow,” Wilcox said. “We had another student that was involved in extracurriculars where the student did take off their mask and interacted with the other students. And in that case, you know, the students that they interacted with had to be quarantined. But we lay all those scenarios out on our website.”