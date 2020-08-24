Former Gregg County prosecutor going to prison for 4th DWI

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A former Gregg County assistant district attorney has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his fourth DWI.
Lance Roy Larison, 51, of White Oak, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated during a Zoom hearing Monday in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.
Larison was arrested in May 2019 by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Online Gregg County judicial records show Larison was previously arrested in Gregg County in 2006 and 2007 for charges of driving while intoxicated. Larison served seven years probation and was required to spend 10 days in jail following the 2007 conviction.
Smith County records show he pleaded guilty in 1995 to DWI in Smith County, where he served 20 days in jail.
In 2006, he checked into a treatment facility.
