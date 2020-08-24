Cowboys preparing for road games with no fans

LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) -Camp inside The Star is quieter then it has been in the past.
A majority of NFL teams will play music at training camp practices as a way to keep players loose and to get them used to loud noises during pressure situations.
The Cowboys are taking a quieter approach with little to no music t practice.
“I think there’s a place for music,” McCarthy said. “I think even more so than any year that I’ve coached in this league, this is probably a year for not very much music.”
McCarthy explained that he wanted his team to get used to little crowd noise. While Dallas is looking at having a small fan base inside AT&T Stadium, other teams in the league are not. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams who will host the Cowboys in an opening week prime time Sunday night showdown.
“In the practices that I’ve had in the past, there’s a purpose for it. So when the offense is playing on the road, we’ll have music during their periods for communication challenge and things like that. We play music during the TV timeouts; there’s what, two or three of those a practice? I think music’s great, but I think it needs to be at the appropriate time.”
There are not many complaints from the players.
“As a player you cannot worry about that,” tight end Blake Bell said. “We have to go out and play. Whoever is there that is who is there but that is why we are working everyday. We want our fans there but we have to take care of what we can now.”
