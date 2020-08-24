Artists wanted to help beautify city of Tyler through Beauty and the Box program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Artists are wanted to help continue to beautify the City of Tyler through its Beauty and Box program.
The program finds local artists who design works of art to decorate traffic boxes around the city. Belen Casillas, the community coordinator for Keep Tyler Beautiful, said there are 25 to 30 boxes still available to decorate.
To learn more about the Beauty and the Box program, you can visit the City of Tyler’s Parks and Recreations page.
KLTV 7′s Victoria Lara spoke with Casillas about the program, as well as the designer behind one special work of art in Tyler with a much deeper meaning.
