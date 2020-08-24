After Thanksgiving Day injury, Connor Williams back with Cowboys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Connor Williams has been getting plenty of reps with the first team line, preparing for a comeback after his season ended last year on Thanksgiving.
Williams is nine months removed from an ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day against Buffalo.
”It’s the first ACL and it’s a huge injury, so I didn’t really know what to expect at first,” Williams said. “Slowly day by day, head down, grinded. I have been here doing rehab and recoveries. I feel great right now and better than where I left off last season. "
Williams was drafted 50th overall by the Cowboys in 2018. Even with the downtime, Williams feels prepared to bounce back and make an impact.
“I love the progress that we’re making,” Williams said. “I think we’re looking great as an offensive line,” Williams said. “I think we’re all coming together. I think we’re making each other better. I think we’re pushing each other, and I’m very excited where we’re headed.”
