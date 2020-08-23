Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear and sunny skies are expected today with seasonal temperatures, in the mid 90s. Rain chances are very low today, but a stray shower down south cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s. Tomorrow we are expecting another beautiful summer day with clear skies and mid 90s. Tuesday, cloud cover will start to move in, and a few showers are possible due to the systems in the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coastline on Monday afternoon. Once it moves inland it will slowly move towards East Texas, weakening along the way. We will start to see a few showers as early as Tuesday. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as Tropical Storm Laura takes a similar path towards the Louisiana coast. Be prepared for heavy rainfall and breezy winds throughout the middle part of this next week. Skies will start to clear late Friday and into early next weekend.