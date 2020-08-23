Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures fall to the low 70s. Tomorrow we are expecting another beautiful summer day with sunny skies and mid 90s. Tuesday, cloud cover will start to move in, and a few showers are possible due to the systems in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coastline on Monday afternoon. Once it moves inland it will slowly move towards East Texas, weakening along the way. We will start to see a few showers as early as Tuesday afternoon with more possible on Wednesday. Rainfall will be heaviest in Deep East Texas and will become spottier for our northern counties. Late Wednesday into early Thursday Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to move inland near the Louisiana coastline. Since this system is still days away the confidence in the storm track and intensity are both very low. Showers will continue in East Texas through Friday. Sunshine will start to return by the weekend, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.