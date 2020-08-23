1 person dies after 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 64 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 26-year-old Tyler woman died after she was involved in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 64 on Saturday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the crash, which happened about two miles west of Tyler.
The preliminary crash report shows that Robin Blake Longino, 60, of Tyler, pulled out of a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a 2006 Saturn Ion driven by Ronnie Dewayne Smith, 40, of Tyler. At the time of the crash, the Saturn was heading east in the inside lane of SH 64.
An ambulance took Jataria Lynn Smith, a passenger in the Saturn to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, where she was later pronounced dead, the press release stated.
Ronnie Smith was also taken to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances, where he was listed in critical condition. Longino, who was transported to UT Health – Tyler, was also listed in critical condition, according to the press release.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
