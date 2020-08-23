At least 1 person has died in a 2-vehicle wreck on Highway 64 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that at least one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 64 west of Greenbriar Road in Smith County.
The wreck occurred Sunday morning.
“Troopers are currently working a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 64 west of Greenbriar Rd. in Smith County,” a press release stated. “One person is confirmed deceased. More information will be released as it becomes available.”
In addition to the DPS troopers, the Dixie and Noonday volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Smith County Emergency Services District 2 personnel responded to the wreck as well.
Motorists traveling on that part of Highway 64 should use caution and expect delays. Watch out for emergency personnel.
