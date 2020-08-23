Kids help with new designs for East Texas arboretum

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas arboretum is trying to bring normal activity back through it’s doors, and getting creative help from it’s youngest fans.
In an effort to get back to visitors to start coming back, and bring their families, the Longview arboretum is using some creativity.
"We're having some butterfly cutouts we're making. So people can put their head in the whole and be the butterfly," says executive director Steve Chamblee
The creativity comes from the kid visitors.
"We have some kids that come, they're regular visitors to the arboretum, so we got them to put their hands in some paint and do a project over here. We want things to change and add new things to the arboretum all the time," Steve says.
With the additions of music, and more grounds to walk, the arboretum has added more learning areas for kids, including a new sea-life room.
"I tried to get a bunch of stuff that people have not seen and are not familiar with, myself included," Chamblee says.
With Covid-19 changing that way we do almost everything, including leisure time, the aim is to make families comfortable in visiting again and again.
