Tyler church providing free computers to students who do community service

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With remote learning becoming a reality this year for some students, Mustard Seed Ministries in Tyler is giving away a computer bundle to any student in 4th grade or higher if they donate 10 hours of community service towards helping others.
Karen Jones, the program’s director, described what the demand has been like so far.
“We are definitely busier right now. Usually, it runs in waves because schools usually apply for large groups of students in their schools,” Jones said. " Right now, its individuals primarily, not schools, approaching us. Five to six computers a day going out the door.”
This program started back in 2001, and Jones said some examples of community service may include babysitting for a neighbor or walking a pet.
“We do encourage them to make up their community service, so we want them to get out in their community right in the neighborhood and so something for someone,” Jones said. “They’re very creative about their own community service, and I’m glad about that.”
The bundle includes everything needed to operate the computer, and they also offer items for sale to be Zoom-ready.
“The cameras and the wireless connections we’re charging for at cost straight out from what we’ve had to pay,” Jones said.
College students can receive the option for a laptop or a desktop.
If you’re in school, we want to help you out.,” Jones said. “That means even later learners. If you’re a little bit older, but you’ve gone back to school, that’s an opportunity for us to help you out as well.”
There are no geographical restrictions for those interested in completing the form.
