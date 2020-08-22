Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day today with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Rain chances are very low, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out mainly in Deep East Texas. Overnight lows will drop into the low 70s. Tomorrow and Monday will be very similar days with lots of sunshine and mid 90s. On Tuesday, we are expecting to start to see the effects of Tropical Storm Marco. As of now, this tropical system is expected to hit the Louisiana coastline as early as Monday afternoon as a Category One Hurricane. This storm will bring with it very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Then, Wednesday afternoon the far easter portions of the Texas coastline and the majority of the Louisiana coastline will see Tropical Storm Laura come through. Here in East Texas we need to be prepared for potentially heavy rainfall and breezy winds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It looks like the most intense potions of the storms will stay out of our area. Skies should start to clear by Friday.