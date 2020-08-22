Harrison county honors oldest WWII veteran

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A big celebration for the oldest living World War Two veteran in one East Texas county.
Harrison county and the city of Marshall honored a man who's service did not end after the second World War, but keep serving his community for decades.
At the Marshall memorial city hall, honors for Ernest E. Marshall were awarded as the oldest living World War Two veteran at 102. An honor he took gracefully.
"It's a surprise for one thing, and I just thank you," Ernest said.
“Our youth need to see this. they need to see people that have done these amazing things and I know he doesn’t want us to call him hero but he is a hero to us,” said Harrison county judge Chad Sims.
The mayor of Marshall read a proclamation making August 22nd 2020 'Ernest E. Marshall' day, as friends and family recounted his days of service during the war, and for decades after in his community.
"Those veterans from World War Two there's not many of them around, and I think it's amazing to find one that's 102 years old," Sims says.
From March 1941-1945 Marshall rose from army PFC to captain.
"He was laying on his bunk on that Sunday morning at Fort Sam Houston when they got the news that Pearl Harbor was bombed. He's told that story too us lots of times," said son Ernie Marshall.
Outside, Marshall was honored with a drive by parade including the Patriot Guard, and even a flyover of a vintage bi-plane.
"What an honor and a privilege and the turnout today is awesome to honor our very own Ernest Marshall," said Marshall mayor Terri Brown.
Mister Marshall has a grandson who is a colonel in the air force and serves at the pentagon.
Ernest served as a member of the MISD board of trustees for 25 years, and along with civic clubs and even coaching baseball, he devoted 74 years to his community.
