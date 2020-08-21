WATCH: Tyler ISD superintendent says district had great opening, teachers rose to challenge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD students started their third day of class Friday morning, and Dr. Marty Crawford, TISD’s superintendent, said, all things considered, they had a great opening.
Crawford spoke to Good Morning East Texas anchor Brennon Gurley Friday morning.
“It’s been a great opening under different circumstances,” Crawford said. “I’m so proud of the good attitude and smiles from our teachers, and their acceptance of the challenges that we are facing has been professionally satisfying. I can’t say enough about them, the staff at our campuses, the bus drivers, the food service workers, and the other folks that are on the front line, so to speak.”
Tyler ISD has about 18,000 students. About 70 percent of the school district’s parents opted to have their children go the in-person instruction route. The remaining 30 percent or so are doing virtual learning.
Crawford said getting ready for the start of the 2020-2021 school year has been a “roller coaster,” and added that the process started back in March when schools started closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, since then, TISD officials have been working closely with the Texas Education Agency and public health officials to make sure the students’ return to the classroom setting would be as safe as possible.
The Tyler ISD superintendent said that no school district is going to be perfect in these first few weeks of the school year. He added that because of that TISD administrators have asked for parents and guardians to give them some patience and grace during this adjustment period.
Crawford said that virtual learning is an adjustment for younger students because it was originally designed for college-age young adults.
The superintendent said a lot of Tyler ISD’s parents decided at the last minute that they wanted their children to go back to in-person instruction. He said socialization with other children in the same age range is an important part of the public education process.
The biggest challenge facing the district is preventing the spread of COVID-19 as much as possible. He said while the coronavirus pandemic is serious, they also face similar challenges during the height of the flu season.
Crawford said if you take into account that Tyler ISD has about 20,000 students, faculty members, and staff, and consider the families and spouses of everyone involved, Tyler ISD has about 60,000 people in its circle.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
