WATCH: Lindale ISD superintendent says masks, other measures made for good first week of school

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale ISD’s superintendent Stan Surratt said during his East Texas Now interview Friday morning that the first three days of LISD’s 2020-2021 school looked “pretty normal,” other than the fact that everyone was wearing masks or face shields.
Surratt told East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons that Lindale ISD has had a great start to its 2020-2021 school year. He added the school district has a lot of new students and families.
“I just want to say how proud I am of our students in regard to the masking,” Surratt said. “They’ve done a great job. That was one thing we were worried about – how seriously they’d be taking the masking.”
Surratt said he was struck by how normal everything looked during the first few days of school, other than everyone wearing masks or face shields.
“It looked like a normal school day,” Surratt said.
Surratt explained that the younger students in grades Pre-K through 3 don’t have to wear masks in class. He said because the state’s guidance says that everyone 10 and older should be required to wear a mask, they’re requiring Lindale ISD students in grades 4 through 12 to wear masks in class because students are either 10 when the start the fourth grade, or they get to that milestone during that school year.
The Lindale ISD superintendent said the school district’s parents and guardians have done a great job of modeling wearing masks or face shields when they are out and about with their children shopping or going out to eat.
Surratt said that all of their students are required to wear face masks of some sort on the school buses and in locker rooms because there is no way to achieve social distancing in those places.
In response to a question about social distancing at lunch, Surratt said the bond they recently passed allowed them to expand the cafeteria at the high school. It will now hold about 700 people, and the lunch periods usually run about 400 people, so some degree of social distancing is possible at the high school level, he said.
Surratt explained that more than 80 percent of their students have returned to class for in-person learning. Almost 20 percent have gone with the virtual learning option.
Last spring, Lindale ISD purchased an educational platform called Canvas for grades K through 12 that they use in the classroom. He said they’ve run into some issues because the parents supervising at-home learners have never seen or used that system before.
“We knew that we’d have some growing pains, but we’re working through it,” Surratt said.
Lindale ISD’s superintendent said that teachers will be available for parents to call or e-mail during their conference periods. He added the school district is also hoping to offer some evening classes for the virtual learners.
Surratt said his teachers are doing double duty. Along with teaching in the classroom all day, they also go out of there way to help the at-home students who are doing virtual instruction.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
