Tyler officer injured after being rear ended in two-vehicle, motorcycle wreck

A preliminary report stated that a white Chevrolet Malibu operated by a female driver was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of West Northwest Loop 323 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear end of a Tyler Police officer’s patrol car in the outside lane. After striking the patrol car the Chevrolet Malibu abruptly turned into the inside lanes into the path of a motorcycle traveling in the same direction and caused a secondary collision.