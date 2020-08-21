Tyler officer injured after being rear ended in two-vehicle, motorcycle wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Thursday night at around 10:13 p.m., the Tyler Police Department responded to a traffic accident involving a Tyler Police patrol car.
A preliminary report stated that a white Chevrolet Malibu operated by a female driver was driving eastbound in the 3000 block of West Northwest Loop 323 at a high rate of speed when it struck the rear end of a Tyler Police officer’s patrol car in the outside lane. After striking the patrol car the Chevrolet Malibu abruptly turned into the inside lanes into the path of a motorcycle traveling in the same direction and caused a secondary collision.
The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to UT Health East Texas in serious condition. The operator of the motorcycle sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The Tyler Police officer was also transported to UT Health and sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.
