Pine Tree ISD superintendent talks new protocols, virtual learning

“I think the biggest thing right now is just getting everybody is kind of comfortable with the online platform that we’re using and kind of how to manipulate it. You know how to use, it’s Google Classroom for some campuses. Or if it’s See-Saw for the littles, know how that works. A how I get on to make sure I can get help from my teacher when I need it and things of that nature. I think just this startup is just kind of getting everybody familiarized with that. Once we get going, you’re gonna see the other challenges come in,” Clugston said.