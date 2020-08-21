1 person injured in 2-vehicle wreck in Longview; traffic blocked at that intersection

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck that occurred near the intersection of Reel and Gilmer on Friday.
The southbound side of Gilmer and the eastbound side of Reel are still blocked.
One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Three people were involved in the wreck.
A Longview police officer at the scene said a white GMC was turning left off of Gilmer onto Reel when the crash happened. At this time, there is no word on who was at fault or if any tickets will be issued.
Motorists traveling through that part of Longview should exercise caution, look out for emergency personnel, and expect delays.
