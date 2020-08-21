East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies expected through Sunday with more humidity back in East Texas. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Watching the tropics very closely today. As a tropical system, mostly likely “Marco” will be its name, will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, move toward the NW and, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast, move inland between Galveston and Palacios, Texas late Tuesday afternoon. IF THIS PATH continues, we are looking for some heavy rainfall in portions of East Texas along with the possibility for some Flash Flooding. Gusty winds are a possibility as well on Wednesday of next week with gusts in some areas in the 25-35 mph range. Sustained winds will more than likely be in the 12-20 mph range. Rainfall totals look to be in the 1.00″-2.00″ range over portions of the area. Now…with that said, if the path of this tropical system changes, this forecast will change as well, so please stay tuned for any, and all changes, that are likely, over the next several days.