OPEN CAMPUS: Teachers provide glimpse into how reopening is going

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The reopening of schools this year is a big challenge for students, parents, teachers and administrators. During this pandemic, there is understandable concern on all sides.
Tonight, we continue our project called Open Campus. It is our effort to take you inside East Texas school campuses to learn what all parties are saying and feeling during this time of unprecedented adjustment. We have been talking to superintendents on air and online for several weeks. We hear from a few teachers who have agreed to be our eyes and ears inside East Texas schools over the next several weeks. We call it our ‘Teacher’s Diary.'
“The first few days back for teacher in service have been intense. Faculty, staff, administrators, and technology specialist have been teaming up in a united effort to provide quality for our students,” said an Angelina County teacher. “Much of the week has been spent learning new tools to teach virtually and practicing with one another to work out glitches and kinks before students arrive. Veteran educators and new teachers, alike, are helping each other out. We are a true family here.”
The teacher said they are learning other things as well, such as best practices to keep students safe from COVID-19.
“Other activities this week have included learning new safety protocols to help with keeping our building clean and sanitized for everyone’s safety. Yes, there are many unknowns about the upcoming year, but one thing is clear, we are stepping out of our comfort zones and working together so we can provide quality instruction to our students.”
A teacher from Smith County echoed these statements, saying educators are learning and adjusting as information changes daily.
“We are processing a lot of information that is changing daily because this is uncharted territory in educational history no matter the education level. The most important element in all this is our students. Educators need them as much as the students need the educators and at the end of the day that’s what we all need to focus on. No matter if one views in class learning as what needs to be the priority or if it’s too risky and we all need to be teaching and learning from home. Our students are the priority.”
