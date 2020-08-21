EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another nice morning with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 60s. Expect more sunshine today with highs in the lower to mid 90s. East and southeast winds will start to bring back the humidity today and through the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Early next week, all eyes will be on the tropics as the next tropical system makes its way toward the Texas coast. This system will push cloud cover into East Texas Monday and increase rain chances into Tuesday. More clouds and the chance for rain will also keep temperatures a little bit cooler for early next week.