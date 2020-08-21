Kilgore football scrimmage is dress rehearsal for implementing COVID-19 guidelines during season

“We start off with a ticket stadium capacity for here at our stadium so Carthage is very aware of this as well. Take us, there is selling, you have to have a ticket to get in, we are not going to order any kind of passes at the gate so you have a pass in your Carthage van or you’re a Kilgore fan, that pass can be redeemed at the athletic offices for a physical ticket,” Baker said. “So you’re gonna have to have a physical ticket to get in the gate that’s how we’re going to help control the capacity so we know who’s coming in and how many we got coming in.”