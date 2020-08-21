Kilgore football scrimmage is dress rehearsal for implementing COVID-19 guidelines during season

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore’s football team held a scrimmage with Kaufman Thursday night at RE St John Stadium. This was a dress rehearsal for the COVID-19 guidelines when the Bulldogs open at home against Carthage
“Our first football scrimmage, actually our only football scrimmage of the year, so that we can sit here this will be our first kind of a dry run version of next Friday night,” said Kilgore ISD superintendent Andy Baker. “Next Friday is our first home game here.
Their first home game will be against Carthage. Baker talked about some of the guidelines for the fans.
“We start off with a ticket stadium capacity for here at our stadium so Carthage is very aware of this as well. Take us, there is selling, you have to have a ticket to get in, we are not going to order any kind of passes at the gate so you have a pass in your Carthage van or you’re a Kilgore fan, that pass can be redeemed at the athletic offices for a physical ticket,” Baker said. “So you’re gonna have to have a physical ticket to get in the gate that’s how we’re going to help control the capacity so we know who’s coming in and how many we got coming in.”
